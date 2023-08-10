Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Harry Kane has fantasy managers on tenterhooks – Thursday’s sporting social

Manchester City launched their away kit.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 10 August 2023 18:23
Harry Kane kept Fantasy Premier League managers guessing (John Walton/PA)
Harry Kane kept Fantasy Premier League managers guessing (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 10.

Football

Manchester City launched their away kit…

Recommended

…while Roy Keane modelled United’s at the perfect time.

City have certainly come a long way since this moment!

Harry Kane’s potential move had both fans and Fantasy Premier League managers on tenterhooks.

…with differing opinions from former England star.

Southampton paid tribute.

Chasing the World Cup Golden Boot and pulling out a nutmeg – just a reminder that Amanda Ilestedt is a defender.

The quarter-finalists were ready.

Happy birthdays.

Cricket

Spencer Johnson had quite the debut for Oval Invincibles.

Recommended

Shabnim Ismail’s hat-trick secured victory for Welsh Fire.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in