Blackpool Tower lights up for Jake Daniels – Thursday’s sporting social
Manchester City and Arsenal showed off their new kits.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 19.
Football
Blackpool showed its support for Jake Daniels.
Chelsea marked the 10th anniversary of their first Champions League triumph.
Manchester City showed off their new kit.
As did Arsenal.
Paul Pogba demonstrated his new trick.
Cricket
KP was looking for a bit of golf assistance.
Formula One
Max Verstappen swapped shirts.
George Russell over the years.
Don’t always trust your sat-nav.
Darts
Peter Wright went back to school.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.