The sporting weekend in pictures

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester City were crowned Premier League champions for an unprecedented fourth successive time following their 3-1 victory over West Ham and Jurgen Klopp brought an end to his time at Anfield with a win over Wolves.

Tyson Fury was handed his first career loss at the hands of Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia while Max Verstappen came out on top in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best pictures from this weekend’s sporting action.