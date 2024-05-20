Jump to content

The sporting weekend in pictures

Manchester City won the Premier League, Jurgen Klopp said goodbye to Liverpool and Tyson Fury was beaten by Oleksandr Usyk.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 20 May 2024 05:00
Tyson Fury, right, suffered a first career defeat against Oleksandr Usyk (Nick Potts/PA)
Tyson Fury, right, suffered a first career defeat against Oleksandr Usyk (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Manchester City were crowned Premier League champions for an unprecedented fourth successive time following their 3-1 victory over West Ham and Jurgen Klopp brought an end to his time at Anfield with a win over Wolves.

Tyson Fury was handed his first career loss at the hands of Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia while Max Verstappen came out on top in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best pictures from this weekend’s sporting action.

