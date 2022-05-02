The sporting weekend in pictures
Manchester City and Liverpool march on while Katie Taylor scored a historic win.
Manchester City and Liverpool remain just one point apart in the Premier League title race after keeping up their relentless pace with victories at Leeds and Newcastle respectively.
At the other end of the table Burnley and Everton both boosted their survival hopes with vital wins, but Norwich’s relegation to the Championship was confirmed following their loss at Aston Villa.
Ronnie O’Sullivan became embroiled in a row with referee Olivier Marteel in the final of snooker’s World Championship, while Katie Taylor defeated Amanda Serrano by a split decision in the first women’s fight to headline New York’s famed Madison Square Garden.
