The sporting weekend in pictures

Manchester City and Liverpool march on while Katie Taylor scored a historic win.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 02 May 2022 04:57
Fernandinho celebrates scoring Manchester City’s fourth goal in their win over Leeds (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Wire)

Manchester City and Liverpool remain just one point apart in the Premier League title race after keeping up their relentless pace with victories at Leeds and Newcastle respectively.

At the other end of the table Burnley and Everton both boosted their survival hopes with vital wins, but Norwich’s relegation to the Championship was confirmed following their loss at Aston Villa.

Ronnie O’Sullivan became embroiled in a row with referee Olivier Marteel in the final of snooker’s World Championship, while Katie Taylor defeated Amanda Serrano by a split decision in the first women’s fight to headline New York’s famed Madison Square Garden.

Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus, centre, scores against Leeds (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Wire)
Liverpool’s Naby Keita (right) celebrates scoring his side’s goal in their 1-0 win at Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)
(PA Wire)

Richarlison tosses a smoke grenade as he celebrates scoring Everton’s winner against Chelsea (Jon Super/AP)
(AP)
Joint majority shareholder Delia Smith, right, watches on as Norwich suffer relegation (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Wire)
Ronnie O’Sullivan in action against Judd Trump in the final of the Betfred World Snooker Championship (Zac Goodwin/PA)
(PA Wire)
Amanda Serrano, right, punches Ireland’s Katie Taylor during the fifth round of their fight at Madison Square Garden (Frank Franklin II/AP)
(AP)
Britain’s Emma Raducanu returns the ball against Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine during their match at the Mutua Madrid Open (Manu Fernandez/AP)
(AP)
AC Milan’s Rafael Leao, right, is challenged by Fiorentina’s Jonathan Ikone during the Serie A match at San Siro (Spada/LaPresse via AP)
(AP)
Cachet, ridden by jockey James Doyle, wins the Qipco 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket (David Davies/PA)
(PA Wire)

Francois Hougaard scores a try for Wasps during their Gallagher Premiership match against London Irish (Nigel French/PA)
(PA Wire)
Jon Rahm holds up his son Kepa as he celebrates his victory in the Mexico Open (Eduardo Verdugo/AP)
(AP)

