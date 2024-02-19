The sporting weekend in pictures

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Champions Manchester City lost ground in the Premier League title race following a 1-1 draw with Chelsea after easy away wins for Liverpool and Arsenal.

England’s cricketers slumped to a 434-run defeat to India in the third Test in Rajkot, while Hideki Matsuyama stormed to victory in the Genesis Invitational after tournament host Tiger Woods withdrew through illness.

