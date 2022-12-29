Jump to content

Kane on course with birthday boy as Gakpo arrives – Thursday’s sporting social

Manchester City were still celebrating their latest victory.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 29 December 2022 18:09
Tottenham’s Harry Kane celebrates after scoring his side’s first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur at the Gtech Community Stadium in London, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
(AP)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 29.

Football

Harry Kane had a keen golfer on his hands.

Liverpool welcomed new arrival Cody Gakpo.

Man City were still celebrating victory over Leeds.

Dejan Kulusevski won Sweden’s Golden Ball.

The ever likeable Sadio Mane.

West Ham turned the clock back.

Teams supported the No Home Kit campaign in support of homelessness charity Shelter.

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas was on his bike in New Zealand.

