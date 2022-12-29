Kane on course with birthday boy as Gakpo arrives – Thursday’s sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 29.

Football

Harry Kane had a keen golfer on his hands.

Liverpool welcomed new arrival Cody Gakpo.

Man City were still celebrating victory over Leeds.

Dejan Kulusevski won Sweden’s Golden Ball.

The ever likeable Sadio Mane.

West Ham turned the clock back.

Teams supported the No Home Kit campaign in support of homelessness charity Shelter.

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas was on his bike in New Zealand.