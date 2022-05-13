Aguero gets statue and Khan calls it a day – Friday’s sporting social
Sergio Aguero scored the winning goal as Manchester City won their first Premier League title 10 years ago.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 13.
Football
Sergio Aguero’s Manchester City statue was unveiled.
Ten years since his famous goal.
Micah Richards had a laugh.
Peter Crouch had better things to do on a Thursday night.
Jose Mourinho took a knock in training.
Cricket
What a moment for Indian badminton.
Pat Cummins went home.
Boxing
Amir Khan retired.
Ricky Hatton was on the telly.
MMA
Conor McGregor flexed his muscles.
Athletics
Dina was ready.
