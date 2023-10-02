The sporting weekend in pictures
A gallery featuring the best of the weekend’s action.
Europe claimed Ryder Cup victory this weekend over the United States in Rome after securing a 16.5-11.5 win.
In the Premier League, Manchester City surrendered their 100 per cent start after defeat at Wolves while the Women’s Super League kicked off.
The Rugby World Cup continued in France, with Scotland routing Romania 84-0.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the best of the weekend’s sporting action in pictures.