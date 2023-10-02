The sporting weekend in pictures

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Europe claimed Ryder Cup victory this weekend over the United States in Rome after securing a 16.5-11.5 win.

In the Premier League, Manchester City surrendered their 100 per cent start after defeat at Wolves while the Women’s Super League kicked off.

The Rugby World Cup continued in France, with Scotland routing Romania 84-0.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the best of the weekend’s sporting action in pictures.