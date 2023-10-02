Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The sporting weekend in pictures

A gallery featuring the best of the weekend’s action.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 02 October 2023 05:00
Team Europe celebrate their Ryder Cup win (David Davies/PA)
Team Europe celebrate their Ryder Cup win (David Davies/PA)
(PA Wire)

Europe claimed Ryder Cup victory this weekend over the United States in Rome after securing a 16.5-11.5 win.

In the Premier League, Manchester City surrendered their 100 per cent start after defeat at Wolves while the Women’s Super League kicked off.

The Rugby World Cup continued in France, with Scotland routing Romania 84-0.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the best of the weekend’s sporting action in pictures.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in