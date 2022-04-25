The sporting weekend in pictures
Manchester City and Liverpool both won to keep the pressure on in the Premier League title race.
Manchester City retained their slender advantage over Liverpool as the Premier League title contenders both enjoyed vital wins over the weekend.
City’s 5-1 thrashing of Watford left Roy Hodgson’s side ever closer to the drop, while Liverpool’s win over Everton in the Merseyside derby ensured their local rivals remained in the bottom three following Burnley’s win over Wolves.
Elsewhere, Tyson Fury retained his WBC heavyweight title via a sixth-round stoppage of Dillian Whyte, Max Verstappen won the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix and defending champion Mark Selby lost the longest frame in Crucible history as he crashed out of the World Snooker Championship.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look back at the sporting weekend in pictures.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.