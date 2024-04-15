The sporting weekend in pictures

Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester City went top of the Premier League with a 5-1 win over Luton and their bid for a record fourth successive title was boosted by defeats for rivals Liverpool and Arsenal.

Chelsea’s hopes of a fourth Women’s FA Cup crown in a row went up in smoke after a semi-final defeat by Manchester United, who will take on Tottenham in next month’s showpiece after they overcame Leicester.

World number one Scottie Scheffler won the Masters at Augusta for the second time in three years, while Sam Burgess’ Warrington stunned St Helens 31-8 to cruise into the Challenge Cup semi-finals.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.