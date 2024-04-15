Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The sporting weekend in pictures

World number one Scottie Scheffler has won the Masters for the second time in three years.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 15 April 2024 05:00
Manchester City sit atop the Premier League table (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City sit atop the Premier League table (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Manchester City went top of the Premier League with a 5-1 win over Luton and their bid for a record fourth successive title was boosted by defeats for rivals Liverpool and Arsenal.

Chelsea’s hopes of a fourth Women’s FA Cup crown in a row went up in smoke after a semi-final defeat by Manchester United, who will take on Tottenham in next month’s showpiece after they overcame Leicester.

World number one Scottie Scheffler won the Masters at Augusta for the second time in three years, while Sam Burgess’ Warrington stunned St Helens 31-8 to cruise into the Challenge Cup semi-finals.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in