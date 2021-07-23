Sancho completes move and Stormzy meets Aubameyang – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 23.

Football

Jadon Sancho completed his move to Manchester United

Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes were buzzing with Sancho’s arrival.

Stormzy met up with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Son Heung-min signed a new deal at Spurs.

Lauren James returned to Chelsea.

Harry Kane is a man of many talents.

The work continued for Jose Mourinho at Roma.

Erling Haaland thanked fans for their birthday messages.

Sergio Ramos got to know his new Paris St Germain team-mate.

What a strike!

Andy Robertson was back.

Olympics

Team GB’s football team were ready for the opening ceremony.

While others were enjoying the spectacle.

As the golfers arrived in Japan.

And Johanna Knota kept her mind on other things.

Cricket

Sam Billings, Jason Roy and Sam Curran loved their Hundred debuts.

Darts

Dimitri Van Den Bergh’s World Matchplay title defence continued.

Boxing

Fight Camp got closer.