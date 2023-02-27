The sporting weekend in pictures
Manchester United celebrated success, while England emerged victorious from their Six Nations clash in Cardiff.
Manchester United ended their trophy drought with victory over Newcastle at Wembley on Sunday to win the Carabao Cup and lift a first piece of silverware under new boss Erik ten Hag.
In Scotland, Celtic beat Rangers 2-1 to win the Viaplay Cup at Hampden Park with a brace from Kyogo Furuhashi.
On Saturday, England emerged victorious from their Six Nations clash with Wales in Cardiff while Premier League title-chasers Arsenal and Manchester City both won.
Further afield, Australia beat hosts South Africa to win a third successive Women’s T20 World Cup.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.