The sporting weekend in pictures

Manchester United ended their trophy drought with victory over Newcastle at Wembley on Sunday to win the Carabao Cup and lift a first piece of silverware under new boss Erik ten Hag.

In Scotland, Celtic beat Rangers 2-1 to win the Viaplay Cup at Hampden Park with a brace from Kyogo Furuhashi.

On Saturday, England emerged victorious from their Six Nations clash with Wales in Cardiff while Premier League title-chasers Arsenal and Manchester City both won.

Further afield, Australia beat hosts South Africa to win a third successive Women’s T20 World Cup.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.