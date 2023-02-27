Jump to content

Manchester United celebrate and Fury fight reaction – Monday’s sporting social

Manchester United won the Carabao Cup against Newcastle on Sunday.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 27 February 2023 17:06
Manchester United lift the trophy (John Walton/PA)
Manchester United lift the trophy (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 27.

Football

Manchester United were enjoying the morning after the night before.

It was a family affair for Bruno Fernandes.

Callum Wilson vowed to return to Wembley.

David De Gea celebrated his club record.

Gary Neville hailed Erik ten Hag’s in-game management.

Zlatan was back.

Cricket

Pat Cummins thanked the Barmy Army for their touching gesture towards his mother Maria.

Jos Buttler called for the Nighthawk.

More glory for Australia.

Sam Billings was enjoying his time in Pakistan.

Boxing

Tommy Fury’s fight with Jake Paul caught the eye.

Snooker

Shaun Murphy reflected on his journey back to winning after his Players’ Championship victory.

Formula One

Ian Poulter was excited for the return of F1.

