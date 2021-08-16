The sporting weekend in pictures

SportThe sporting weekend in picturesManchester United won big against Leeds, Brentford shocked Arsenal and Tottenham defeated Manchester City without the help of striker Harry Kane.Pa Sport StaffMonday 16 August 2021 05:00 Article bookmarkedFind your bookmarks in your Independent Premium section, under my profileDon't show me this message again✕ Manchester United opened their season with a big win over Leeds (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)The Premier League kicked off a new season in emphatic fashion on Friday, with fans welcomed back in numbers for the first time in 18 months.Here, the PA news agency takes a look some of the images captured over an eventful weekend.Brentford fans were the first to see their side in action as they returned to the top flight with a win over Arsenal (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)Bruno Fernandes claimed the first hat-trick of the season as Manchester United beat rivals Leeds 5-1 at Old Trafford (Anthony Devlin/PA) (PA Wire)Marcos Alonso scored for Chelsea as they beat Crystal Palace (Tess Derry/PA) (PA Wire)Calum Hill won the Cazoo Classic at the London Golf Club in Ash, Kent (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)It was Hill’s first trophy on the European Tour (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)Nando Parrado ridden by Adam Kirby at the Newbury Races (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)Liverpool got their Premier League campaign off to a good start with a 3-0 win at Norwich (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)Ryann O’Toole won the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open at Dumbarnie Links, St Andrews (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA) (PA Wire)Great Britain’s Declan Brooks took part in the I Am Team GB Media Event at London Stadium (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)Wakefield Trinity’s Lee Kershaw celebrates scoring as his side narrowly beat Warrington (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)Watford fans returned on Graham Taylor day to celebrate the former England manager (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)More aboutPA ReadyManchester UnitedHarry KaneArsenalBrentfordLeedsManchester CityPremier LeagueSon Heung-minCelticRetirementBruno FernandesCrystal PalaceAshKentMarcos AlonsoLiverpoolEnglandWakefieldGraham Taylor✕Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this articleWant to bookmark your favourite articles and stories to read or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription today.SubscribeAlready subscribed? Log in