The sporting weekend in pictures

Brentford fans were the first to see their side in action as they returned to the top flight with a win over Arsenal (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Bruno Fernandes claimed the first hat-trick of the season as Manchester United beat rivals Leeds 5-1 at Old Trafford (Anthony Devlin/PA) (PA Wire)

Marcos Alonso scored for Chelsea as they beat Crystal Palace (Tess Derry/PA) (PA Wire)

Calum Hill won the Cazoo Classic at the London Golf Club in Ash, Kent (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

It was Hill’s first trophy on the European Tour (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

Nando Parrado ridden by Adam Kirby at the Newbury Races (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Liverpool got their Premier League campaign off to a good start with a 3-0 win at Norwich (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

Ryann O’Toole won the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open at Dumbarnie Links, St Andrews (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA) (PA Wire)

Great Britain’s Declan Brooks took part in the I Am Team GB Media Event at London Stadium (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

Wakefield Trinity’s Lee Kershaw celebrates scoring as his side narrowly beat Warrington (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)