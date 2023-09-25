The sporting weekend in pictures

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Wales charged into the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals with a 40-6 win over Australia while Ireland scored a statement win over reigning champions South Africa.

In the Premier League, Newcastle put eight past woeful Sheffield United, while Manchester United won at Burnley to ease the pressure on boss Erik ten Hag.

Europe retained the Solheim Cup but there was a painful defeat for heavyweight Joe Joyce at the hands of China’s Zhilei Zhang.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the best of the weekend’s sporting action in pictures.