Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The sporting weekend in pictures

The best of the weekend’s sporting action in pictures.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 25 September 2023 05:00
Wales celebrated a remarkable win over Australia in the Rugby World Cup (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Wales celebrated a remarkable win over Australia in the Rugby World Cup (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Wire)

Wales charged into the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals with a 40-6 win over Australia while Ireland scored a statement win over reigning champions South Africa.

In the Premier League, Newcastle put eight past woeful Sheffield United, while Manchester United won at Burnley to ease the pressure on boss Erik ten Hag.

Europe retained the Solheim Cup but there was a painful defeat for heavyweight Joe Joyce at the hands of China’s Zhilei Zhang.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the best of the weekend’s sporting action in pictures.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in