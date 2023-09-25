The sporting weekend in pictures
The best of the weekend’s sporting action in pictures.
Wales charged into the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals with a 40-6 win over Australia while Ireland scored a statement win over reigning champions South Africa.
In the Premier League, Newcastle put eight past woeful Sheffield United, while Manchester United won at Burnley to ease the pressure on boss Erik ten Hag.
Europe retained the Solheim Cup but there was a painful defeat for heavyweight Joe Joyce at the hands of China’s Zhilei Zhang.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the best of the weekend’s sporting action in pictures.