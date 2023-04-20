Jump to content

United’s gift and Perry’s identity crisis – Thursday’s sporting social

Manchester City were celebrating while Tom Price took the plaudits.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 20 April 2023 18:26
Lisandro Martinez, left, and Manchester United made a gift to Pope Francis (Owen Humphreys/Danny Lawson/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 20.

Soccer

Lisandro Martinez and Manchester United had a gift for the Pope.

Manchester City were celebrating.

Teams joined in the Ramadan celebrations.

Wrexham’s co-owner invited some of his It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia co-stars to his other job.

Gotta catch ’em all.

Where it all starts for Zlatan.

Snooker

An unexpected introduction for Joe Perry.

Cricket

KP was impressed.

Tom Price shone with bat and ball…

…and Jack Russell made sure the wicketkeeper was not forgotten.

