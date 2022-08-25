Casemiro ready for action at Manchester United – Thursday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 25.
Football
Casemiro was ready.
A good night’s work for Leeds.
Raphinha caught up with his former Leeds team-mate.
Riyad Mahrez reflected on a night in Barcelona.
Rain doesn’t scare Jeffrey Schlupp.
Aston Villa paid tribute to a former favourite.
And also revealed a grand plan for Villa Park.
Cricket
What a take!
What a moment.
Peter Reid was looking forward to the first day’s action at Old Trafford.
Darts
The Welshmen swapped a dart for a rugby ball.
Formula One
Pierre Gasly remembered his friend, the late Anthoine Hubert.
Valtteri Bottas was still in beach mode.
