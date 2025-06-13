Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former world champion Nonito Donaire returns this weekend after two years to headline a show in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The ‘Filipino Flash’, 42-8 (28), will face Andres Campos, 17-2-1 (6), in a twelve-round fight at the Casino Buenos Aires in the Argentine capital. The bout will mark Donaire’s first fight since losing a unanimous decision to Alexandro Santiago for the WBC world bantamweight championship in July 2023.

Catch all the latest boxing action on DAZN

Donaire comes into the bout at 42 years old and having lost his last two fights, to Santiago in 2023 and to Naoya Inoue in 2022. The latter of those two was for the IBF and WBC bantamweight championships. Donaire, who had lost a unanimous decision to Inoue in 2019 over twelve rounds, was stopped in two in the rematch.

Now, like fellow countryman Manny Pacquiao, who returns in a few weeks, Donaire is fighting once more in his 40s.

In a career that began over twenty-four years ago, Donaire has held nine world titles and around fifteen years ago was considered one of the best fighters in the world.

However, his stock began to drop towards the end of his career with, alongside the losses to Santiago and Inoue, fights lost to Carl Frampton and Jessie Magdaleno. Inoue was also stopped in six rounds in 2014 by Nicholas Walters.

In contrast, opponent Campos also comes into the bout after winning two of his last four. In April, he stopped Jimson Garcia in three rounds and in he won by knockout in Australia against Ben Ligas in 2023. Intertwined with those two wins was a draw against Edinson Martinez in May last year and a loss last October by stoppage to Joselito Velazquez.

Perhaps the most-notable name on Campos’s record is that of Sunny Edwards, who decisioned him over twelve rounds in June 2023 at Wembley Arena.

Watch the very best boxing with a DAZN subscription

DAZN is the home of combat sports, broadcasting over 185 fights a year from the world's best promoters, including Matchroom, Queensberry, Golden Boy, Misfits, PFL, BKFC, GLORY and more.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

An Annual Saver subscription is a one-off cost of £119.99 / $224.99 (for 12 months access), that's just 64p / $1.21 per fight. There is also a Monthly Flex Pass option (cancel any time) at £24.99 / $29.99 per month.

A subscription includes weekly magazine shows, comprehensive fight library, exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes documentaries, and podcasts and vodcasts.

For pricing in your country, more information and to sign up click here.