Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Injury blow for Raducanu and Pacquiao meets Tyson – Wednesday’s sporting social

Big Sam arrived at Leeds and Roger Federer enjoyed New York.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 03 May 2023 17:40
Emma Raducanu is set for a spell on the sidelines (Adam Davy/PA)
Emma Raducanu is set for a spell on the sidelines (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Archive)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 3.

Football

Big Sam arrived at Leeds.

Recommended

Rio Ferdinand and Petr Cech were inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

Tennis

Emma Raducanu issued a fitness update.

Roger Federer enjoyed New York.

Genie Bouchard was in Spain.

Cricket

Virat Kohli was out and about in Delhi.

Boxing

When Manny met Mike…

Anthony Joshua felt grateful.

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas was on his bike.

Teams arrived in Miami for the next round.

Life’s a beach for Williams.

Strike a pose!

Athletics

Recommended

Katharine Merry rolled back the years to wish Jamie Baulch a happy 50th birthday.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in