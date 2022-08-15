Marc Cucurella reflects after making Chelsea debut: Monday’s sporting social
We look at some of the best examples on social from August 16.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 15.
Football
Marc Cucurella reflected on his Chelsea debut.
Tennis
Coco Gauff is the new world number one in doubles.
Athletics
Eilish McColgan was ready for action in Munich.
Boxing
Monday motivation, Tyson Fury style.
Formula One
Is Lewis Hamilton the GOAT?
Lando Norris took relaxing to the extreme.
Swimming
Adam Peaty enjoyed some downtime.
