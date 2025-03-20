March Madness: The teams, dates and favorites for the 2025 NCAA tournament

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

March Madness is upon us, with Auburn claiming the coveted top seed in the men's NCAA basketball tournament.

Fans across the United States are gearing up, hoping their predictions lead to office glory or at least bragging rights.

While Auburn, Duke, Florida, and Houston hold the top seed positions, the tournament's unpredictable nature promises upsets and excitement as the First Four tips off Tuesday, followed by the first round on Thursday.

Several key matchups are already generating buzz.

Big Ten champion Michigan, a fifth seed, faces a tough challenge against 12th seed UC San Diego, entering as a slight favorite.

Louisville, the eighth seed, rides a late-season hot streak into a clash with Big East powerhouse Creighton.

Meanwhile, UConn, also an eighth seed, begins the quest for a remarkable third consecutive national championship as a modest favorite against ninth-seeded Oklahoma.

open image in gallery A man places a bet in Atlantic City ahead of 2021’s March Madness ( AP )

How can I watch?

Every game of the men’s tournament will be aired, either on CBS, TBS, TNT or TruTV and their digital platforms, including Paramount+. CBS will handle the Final Four and national title game this year.

The NCAA will also stream games via its March Madness Live option.

Who are the favorites?

The top betting favorites as the tournament arrives are (in order) Florida, Duke, Auburn and Houston, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

Who is playing?

There are 31 automatic bids that were filled via league tournaments and they were combined with 37 at-large picks by the NCAA selection committee. All the surprises were unveiled Sunday in the bracket matchups.

When are the games?

The First Four is in Dayton, Ohio, on Tuesday and Wednesday and first- and second-round games are Thursday and Friday, stretching from Providence, Rhode Island, to Seattle.

The Sweet 16 weekend will see games March 27-30 in Newark, New Jersey (East Regional), Atlanta (South), Indianapolis (Midwest) and San Francisco (West).

The Final Four is in San Antonio on Saturday, April 5, with the championship game the night of Monday, April 7.