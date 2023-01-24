David Beckham and Marcus Rashford feel the cold – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 24.

Football

David Beckham was still thawing out.

Marcus Rashford was in the ice… with a polar bear.

Kammy was feeling grateful.

Antony prepared for a big week.

Rodrigo Bentancur reflected on a successful Monday night for Spurs.

Gary Neville felt upbeat.

Jermain Defoe enjoyed being in the studio.

Forest Green were not happy.

Neil Warnock got his hands dirty.

Cricket

Ben Stokes was amazed by Chris Woakes’ bowling.

Whoops!

Golf

Justin Rose geared up for the Farmers Insurance Open.

Athletics

Aston Villa fan Katharine Merry was feeling thankful to Darvel.

Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk had a message for Tyson Fury.