Marcus Rashford’s goosebumps over fans’ song – Monday’s sporting social

The Australian Open also started but not everyone was happy.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 16 January 2023 18:24
Marcus Rashford loved his song from Manchester United fans (David Davies/PA)
Marcus Rashford loved his song from Manchester United fans (David Davies/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 16.

Football

Marcus Rashford loved his song.

Harry Maguire was hard at it.

Brian Deane looked back.

Chelsea captains past and present reflected on a sad day for football.

Leah Williamson paid tribute to Beth Mead’s mother.

Tennis

Emma Raducanu was happy.

Nick Kyrgios was gutted to miss the Australian Open.

Petra Kvitova was grateful.

Surprise!

Laura Robson was hard at work.

Snooker

Judd Trump won the Masters.

Gary Wilson signed for Newcastle…

Cricket

Stuart Broad turned the clock back.

Rugby Union

A reunion of sorts in store for the former England coach.

Darts

Barney was on target.

