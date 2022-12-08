Marcus Rashford meets one of his football idols – Thursday’s sporting social
The best of the day’s social media posts from the sporting world.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 8.
Football
Marcus Rashford met David Beckham.
Erling Haaland was pleased to be back.
Many happy returns…
England were preparing for the quarter-finals.
Clubs’ Christmas festivities have come a long way.
Oli McBurnie reveals a ‘Potter masterclass’.
Goalkeepers’ union.
Formula One
George Russell attended a premiere.