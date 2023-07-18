Carey pays for haircut and Broad is sledged – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 18.

Football

Marcus Rashford extended his Manchester United stay.

There was some good news on another United great as Edwin van der Sar left intensive care.

James Maddison, Destiny Udogie, Guglielmo Vicario and Manor Solomon enjoyed their Spurs debuts.

And Harry Kane was glad to get some minutes in his legs in Australia.

But West Ham came out on top in Perth.

Antonio Conte enjoyed Venice.

Gabriel Jesus donned Arsenal’s new kit.

Cristiano Ronaldo was back at work.

Manchester City turned the clock back.

Cricket

Alex Carey finally got his haircut!

Stuart Broad was sledged.

Rugby union

George North enjoyed Switzerland.

Tennis

Home comforts for Stan Wawrinka.

Formula One

Kevin Magnussen welcomed a new arrival.

Mika Hakkinen enjoyed being back in a car.

Swimming

Andy Jameson was sad for swimming.

Sport

TNT Sports replaced BT Sport and underwent a rebrand.