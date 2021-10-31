Happy Halloween and Marcus Rashford’s birthday – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 31.

Halloween

TODO: define component type factbox

TODO: define component type factbox

TODO: define component type factbox

TODO: define component type factbox

Football

Marcus Rashford celebrated his birthday.

Wilfried Zaha reached a milestone.

Phil Foden urged City to bounce back.

Raheem Sterling wished Sergio Aguero well after the Barcelona striker was sent for a cardiac exam after reporting chest discomfort against Alaves.

Alexis Sanchez toasted a win for Inter.

TODO: define component type factbox

Cricket

England’s players reacted to the victory over Australia.

TODO: define component type factbox

TODO: define component type factbox

The Barmy Army love Chris Woakes.

Michael Vaughan went in on India.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic was delighted to be in Paris.

MMA

Conor McGregor hailed Glover Teixeira.

Golf

Challenging conditions in Bermuda.