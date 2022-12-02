Jump to content

England fly-half Marcus Smith ruled out for rest of year with ankle injury

Fly-half set for spell on the sidelines after suffering ankle problem.

Andrew Baldock
Friday 02 December 2022 19:58
Marcus Smith has been ruled out for the rest of the year (Ben Whitley/PA)
England fly-half Marcus Smith will not play again this year after suffering an ankle injury during the Autumn Nations Series finale against South Africa.

Smith went off midway through the second half of England’s 27-13 defeat.

He is now set to miss Harlequins’ opening Heineken Champions Cup games against South African side Cell C Sharks and French heavyweights Racing 92, plus a Gallagher Premiership appointment with Bristol at Twickenham on December 27.

But his absence could run well into January, as he is due to have another specialist appointment next week.

England have a pre-Six Nations training camp over the new year period, while their tournament opener is against Scotland on February 4.

“Simply, it is an ankle injury,” Quins head coach Tabai Matson told BT Sport, ahead of the club’s Premiership clash against Bath on Friday night

“He had a specialist have a look at him this week, and another one next week.

“He will be out for this month and I think early next year we will get a better prediction of actually how many weeks he will be out for.”

