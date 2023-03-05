Marcus Smith recalled to England squad for Six Nations clash with France

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Marcus Smith has been recalled to the 36-man England squad for their Guinness Six Nations clash with France.

Having been dropped from the training camp in Brighton last week, Smith returns to join Owen Farrell and George Ford as the options for Steve Borthwick at fly-half.

Smith came off the bench during England’s last two Six Nations matches against Italy and Wales, but played less than nine minutes of Test rugby across those fixtures.

However, he played for Harlequins against Exeter and put in a good performance during their 40-5 victory, earning a recall to the 36-man squad.

His place in the matchday 23 – which will be announced on Tuesday – is less certain, though, following Ford’s return to fitness.

Manu Tuilagi was also named in the squad, but cannot appear in the match through suspension.

Cadan Murley was included as the only uncapped player in the squad.

England bounced back from a disappointing 29-23 defeat to Scotland at Twickenham in the opening match of the Six Nations to overcome Italy and Wales in their last two games.

Full England squad:

Forwards: Ollie Chessum, Dan Cole, Ben Curry, Alex Dombrandt, Tom Dunn, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Joe Heyes, Nick Isiekwe, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, David Ribbans, Bevan Rodd, Sam Simmonds, Kyle Sinckler, Mako Vunipola, Jack Walker, Jack Willis.

Backs: Henry Arundell, Owen Farrell, Tommy Freeman, George Ford, Ollie Lawrence, Max Malins, Joe Marchant, Alex Mitchell, Cadan Murley, Henry Slade, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward, Manu Tuilagi, Jack van Poortvliet, Anthony Watson, Ben Youngs.