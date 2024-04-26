Party animal Mark Allen happy he has the right balance at World Championship

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Mark Allen is adamant partying still has its place as he prepares to continue his quest for a maiden world snooker title at the Crucible on Saturday.

The Antrim 38-year-old launched a dramatic health drive that saw him shed over six stone in the last two years, and has been rewarded by a handful of ranking titles and a surge to third in the current world rankings.

But ahead of his second-round clash with John Higgins, night owl Allen stressed the need to continue striking a balance as he aims to plot a path to the final for the first time.

“Just because you’re going out partying doesn’t mean you’re not dedicated and applying yourself to the sport,” Allen told the PA news agency.

“I think in the past I probably didn’t get the balance quite right, and it’s about doing things at the right times, because you’ve got to have a life away from snooker.

“I still enjoy a night out with my friends. I probably don’t do it as often as I did, but when I do, I make up for it. I enjoy having a few shots and going on the vodka, but I never do it too close to a tournament now, and that’s the difference.”

Allen, who reached the semi-finals last year – only his second appearance in the one-table set-up after a series of early-round disappointments – revealed he was convinced to change his mindset after a painful 13-4 second-round defeat to Ronnie O’Sullivan in 2022.

I enjoy having a few shots and going on the vodka, but I never do it too close to a tournament now, and that's the difference Mark Allen

That loss coincided with a period of turmoil in his private life, after divorcing his then wife in 2020, and declaring himself bankrupt the following year despite career earnings in excess of £3.5million.

Allen added: “Ronnie wasn’t playing anywhere near his best and he still brushed me aside, and I had to ask myself whether I wanted to be that player who came back here and didn’t challenge.

“It’s been deflating coming here so many times and under-performing, because I know I’ve got the game to win it. I’ve tried so many things and so far none of them have worked, but I feel like I’ve improved things in recent years and I’ve come into the tournament this year on a whole new level.”

Judd Trump is two frames away from a return to the quarter-finals after pulling away from Tom Ford in the second session of their second-round match to establish an 11-5 overnight lead.

Leading 7-2 after Thursday’s opening session, the second seed took the first frame upon the resumption before Ford spurned a strong chance of this year’s first Crucible maximum, running aground on 73 after nine reds and eight blacks.

Trump capitalised on a series of errors from Ford to ease further clear and at one stage looked capable of winning the match with a session to spare, before the 14th seed rallied and took the final frame of the day with a break of 83.

David Gilbert cruised even closer to the quarter-finals after reeling off six frames in a row to establish a 12-4 lead over Robert Milkins in a match scheduled to conclude later on Friday.

Resuming with Gilbert holding a 5-3 lead, the pair shared an error-strewn first two frames but after that it was one-way traffic and Gilbert raced further ahead, finishing the session in style with back-to-back centuries.

Milkins, who showed evident frustration and appeared to be suffering from a stiff neck, will dread the return when Gilbert requires a single frame to seal his second career appearance in the last eight.

Stephen Maguire battled to a 5-3 overnight lead against former winner Shaun Murphy, while Jak Jones reeled off the last four frames of the session to move 6-2 in front against last year’s semi-finalist Si Jiahui in a match due to resume later on Friday.