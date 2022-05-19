Mark Cavendish determined to continue racing for at least two more years

Mark Cavendish is determined to continue racing for at least another two years.

Earlier this month, Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl rider Cavendish ensured a winning return to the Giro d’Italia as he sprinted to victory on stage three in Hungary.

Cavendish, making a first appearance at the grand tour since 2013, will turn 37 on Saturday.

The ‘Manx Missile’ has delivered 160 race victories in his career and has no intention of slowing down just yet.

“I want to extend my career for at least another two years,” Cavendish said in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“It’s not just that I want to keep cycling, I feel I can be competitive for at least another two years. Maybe more, but two years should certainly be possible.”

Cavendish equalled Eddy Merckx’s record of 34 Tour de France stage wins last season.

However, there is no guarantee he will be given a spot on Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl’s team, with fellow sprinter Fabio Jakobsen also vying for contention.

“Of course, I’d love to do (the Tour de France), but I’m a professional and I’ve always been a professional and I do what’s required for my team,” Cavendish said.

“You know I’ll always be prepared for it, but it’s not my decision. It’s not something that I think or don’t think about. I just do my job.”