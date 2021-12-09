Defending champion Mark Selby into fourth round at Scottish Open

He will next face Anthony McGill, who bested Jimmy Robertson 4-3.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 09 December 2021 02:10
Mark Selby is through to the round of 16 at the Scottish Open (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Defending champion Mark Selby advanced to the last 16 at the Scottish Open with a 4-2 victory over Xiao Guodong in Llandudno.

The world number one was 3-0 ahead before Xiao made the most of multiple Selby errors to claim the next two frames.

However, Selby regained his composure to seal the sixth and set up a meeting with Anthony McGill who bested Jimmy Robertson 4-3.

Ronnie O’Sullivan booked his last-16 place with a thrilling 4-3 victory over Liang Wenbo.

After falling 2-1 behind, O’Sullivan fought back with breaks of 95 and 131 to take a 3-2 lead, before Liang produced a 128 break to draw things level again.

Liang then had the first chance in the seventh frame but was unable to sustain things and O’Sullivan subsequently claimed victory with a break of 90.

That was after O’Sullivan’s comments from the previous day telling young children not to take up snooker were labelled a “disgrace” by John Higgins who won his second-round match against Noppon Saengkham 4-1.

Others securing last-16 spots were Jamie Jones – who will face O’Sullivan in the next round – Stephen Maguire, Fergal O’Brien, Ben Woollaston and Luca Brecel.

As well as Higgins’s victory, the second-round action earlier on Wednesday included Judd Trump beating Craig Steadman 4-0, Shaun Murphy exiting with a 4-2 loss to China’s Li Hang, and Yan Bingtao being beaten 4-1 by Hammad Miah.

