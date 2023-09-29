Jump to content

Mark Selby edges out Jack Lisowski to reach Cazoo British Open semi-finals

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 29 September 2023 23:09

Mark Selby prevailed in a final-frame decider to see off Jack Lisowski and reach the semi-finals of the Cazoo British Open.

The four-time world champion trailed 2-0 but it was nip and tuck thereafter before Selby held his nerve to come through 5-4.

A break of 98 in the third frame got Selby on the board and he made it three frames in a row with a 132 to take the lead.

But Lisowski twice managed to level the contest before a break of 65 in a total of 103 carried Selby over the line to set up last-four clash with Xiao Guodong, who defeated Tom Ford 5-3.

The afternoon session in Cheltenham saw Mark Williams ease to a 5-1 victory over China’s Fan Zhengyi.

Looking for his first ranking event victory since British Open success two years ago, the Welshman produced two centuries in a one-sided encounter.

Williams next faces Iran’s Hossein Vafaei, who was a 5-2 winner against tour rookie He Guoqiang.

