Mark Selby edges out Jack Lisowski to reach Cazoo British Open semi-finals

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Mark Selby prevailed in a final-frame decider to see off Jack Lisowski and reach the semi-finals of the Cazoo British Open.

The four-time world champion trailed 2-0 but it was nip and tuck thereafter before Selby held his nerve to come through 5-4.

A break of 98 in the third frame got Selby on the board and he made it three frames in a row with a 132 to take the lead.

But Lisowski twice managed to level the contest before a break of 65 in a total of 103 carried Selby over the line to set up last-four clash with Xiao Guodong, who defeated Tom Ford 5-3.

The afternoon session in Cheltenham saw Mark Williams ease to a 5-1 victory over China’s Fan Zhengyi.

Looking for his first ranking event victory since British Open success two years ago, the Welshman produced two centuries in a one-sided encounter.

Williams next faces Iran’s Hossein Vafaei, who was a 5-2 winner against tour rookie He Guoqiang.