Mark Williams becomes oldest player to make maximum 147 break in competition

The 47-year-old Welshman recorded the third maximum of his career in his English Open quarter-final against Neil Robertson.

Pa Staff
Friday 16 December 2022 13:48
Mark Williams has become the oldest player to make a maximum break in competition (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Mark Williams has become the oldest player to make a competitive 147 break in his English Open quarter-final against Neil Robertson in Brentwood.

The 47-year-old Welshman recorded the third maximum of his career in the third frame of the match, having lost the first three frames, compiling just 17 points in the process.

After potting the black Williams began sauntering off for the mid-session interval before being called back to accept the congratulations of his Australian opponent.

Williams made his first competitive 147 break against Robert Milkins at the 2005 World Championship, and his second at a minor event in 2010. It is already the seventh maximum break of the season.

