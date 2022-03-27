Mark Wood talks rubbish on Mother’s Day – Sunday’s sporting social

Some of the best examples of sports stars on social media from March 27.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 27 March 2022 17:30
Comments
England’s Mark Wood has gone under the knife (Darren England via AAP)
(PA Media)

Mother’s Day

Football

Ryan Reynolds lived and breathed Wrexham’s thrilling win.

Happy 36th birthday Manuel Neuer.

Cricket

Mark Wood had surgery and talked rubbish afterwards!

KP backed Joe Root.

Isa Guha was impressed with England’s fightback, even if it did prove to be in vain.

Boxing

Josh Warrington got the job done.

But his win came at a cost.

Formula One

Mick Schumacher posted a positive picture after his accident.

And he returned to the circuit.

Happy 51st birthday DC.

