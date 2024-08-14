Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

England goalkeeper Mary Earps has become the first women’s footballer to get a waxwork at Madame Tussauds in London.

The 31-year-old won a public vote following the Lionesses success in reaching the final of the 2023 World Cup and winning the 2022 European Championships.

And, while she thought it was "bizarre” that members of the public had voted for her she hopes she will soon be joined at the iconic attraction by the rest of her teammates.

“As Lionesses, one of the things that really sets us apart from other teams is how strong we are in our values and what we stand for,” she told the Guardian.

“I think we’re really big on trying to inspire as many people as possible – young, old, all ages, all genders – and I think this is another extension of that, and we’re constantly trying to break barriers and push boundaries.”

Earps says that the Lionesses hope to inspire as many people as possible. ( The FA via Getty Images )

Earps, who won the Golden Glove award for best goalkeeper of the tournament at last summer’s World Cup and was then named BBC Sports Personality, said it was “a great feeling” to be recognised in wax.

“It’s a special feeling to be a trailblazer. I think it’s something that means a lot to me,” she said.

“I’m a very ambitious person, a very hard-working person, and I think to try and push boundaries and try and be a pioneer for change, in many ways, is something that I really enjoy doing, and hopefully I can do for the rest of my career.”

Jo Kinsey, the studio manager at Madame Tussauds, added: “From winning the nation’s heart to winning the nation’s vote, it was truly delightful having the opportunity to work with her for her first ever figure. Mary really got stuck in with the creative process, even helping with carving out the clay in the initial stages.”

Earps is currently preparing for her first season playing in France, after turning down a new contract at Manchester United and signing for Paris St-Germain on a free transfer.