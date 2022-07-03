Noah Williams finishes fifth on final day of World Aquatics Championships

.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 03 July 2022 21:17

Noah Williams forced a fifth-placed finish in the men’s 10m platform final to close the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.

The British hope could not quite make the podium, with team-mate Matty Lee finishing eighth.

The silver-medal pair from the men’s 10m synchro could not quite add further podium glory as the 2022 tournament came to an end.

Yang Jian took gold, defending his title as China completed a clean sweep of diving golds at the championships.

“It would be easy to say I’m disappointed, being six points off a medal, but realistically if you had told me I would come fifth before I came out here I’d have been thrilled,” said Williams.

“It was a really solid performance today. None of my dives were spectacular, but they were all consistent and solid, so I’ll definitely take it.

“I wouldn’t really say that this competition has been my peak, but we were definitely trying to peak for it.

“So hopefully for those next competitions, we can try some other techniques and see if they work.”

Japan’s Rikuto Tamai took silver, with China’s Hao Yang claiming bronze.

Britain’s Lee admitted he was satisfied with finishing eighth.

“I’m really happy with everything, it’s my first individual final for a long time, so I’m happy just to get there,” Lee said.

British duo Desharne Bent-Ashmeil and Amy Rollinson earlier finished ninth in the women’s 3m synchro final.

