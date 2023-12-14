Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man City’s treble, Europe’s Ryder Cup, Verstappen dominant – 2023 in pictures

We take a look at another memorable sporting year in pictures.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 14 December 2023 06:00
European captain Luke Donald and players hold the Ryder Cup after beating the United States in Rome (Mike Egerton/PA)
European captain Luke Donald and players hold the Ryder Cup after beating the United States in Rome (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

It has been another eventful year of sporting action.

Manchester City completed the treble, Europe regained the Ryder Cup and Max Verstappen was once again a dominant winner of the Formula One world championship.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the last 12 months through a selection of sporting pictures.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in