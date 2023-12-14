Man City’s treble, Europe’s Ryder Cup, Verstappen dominant – 2023 in pictures

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It has been another eventful year of sporting action.

Manchester City completed the treble, Europe regained the Ryder Cup and Max Verstappen was once again a dominant winner of the Formula One world championship.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the last 12 months through a selection of sporting pictures.