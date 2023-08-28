Jump to content

The sporting weekend in pictures

The World Athletics Championships drew to a close in Budapest with more medals for Great Britain.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 28 August 2023 05:00
Darwin Nunez scored twice to earn 10-man Liverpool an unlikely victory over Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)
(PA Wire)

Ten-man Liverpool stunned Newcastle and there were victories for Manchester City and Manchester United on a dramatic weekend of Premier League action.

The World Athletics Championships drew to a close in Budapest with more medals for Great Britain, while Max Verstappen continued his Formula One dominance on home soil.

Here, the PA news agency picks out the best moments in pictures from the sporting weekend.

