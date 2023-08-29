Jump to content

Harry Kane gets into the spirit ahead of Oktoberfest – Tuesday’s sporting social

Max Verstappen was pleased with his fixed Hungarian Grand Prix trophy after Lando Norris accidentally smashed it.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 29 August 2023 21:16
Harry Kane is enjoying life in Germany (Tom Weller/PA)
Harry Kane is enjoying life in Germany (Tom Weller/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 29.

Football

Harry Kane got into the spirit ahead of Oktoberfest.

Manchester City took their silverware on tour.

An important lesson for a young Kevin Nolan.

Tennis

Petra Kvitova was pleased.

Formula One

What an achievement from Michael Schumacher 19 years ago.

Mini mullet for a young Valtteri Bottas.

James Hunt was remembered.

Is Logan Sargeant still waiting for a lift?

Rugby union

Wales put some miles in on the bike.

South Africa were preparing to begin their defence of the World Cup.

