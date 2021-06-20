Maguire showboats, Verstappen wins and Stokes shines – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 20.

Football

Happy Father’s Day!

England’s Harry Maguire did this in training.

Kyle Walker reminded Gareth Southgate of his versatility.

Lucy Bronze was looking forward to this summer’s Olympics.

A big day for Wales in Rome.

Torquay goalkeeper Lucas Covolan scored a stunning added time equaliser in the National League play-off final.

Formula One

Race day in France.

And it was a thriller, with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen pulling off a late winning move on Lewis Hamilton.

Lando Norris was happy with his performance.

Cricket

Ben Stokes played his first game since April 12 after suffering a broken finger – and returned with a stunning catch.

But his innings was ended by old foe Carlos Brathwaite.

Tennis

Matteo Berrettini tasted victory in the final at Queen’s, beating Britain’s Cameron Norrie.