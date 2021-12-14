Verstappen returns to work and Hearn meets Usyk – Tuesday’s sporting social

Zlatan met Pope Francis.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 14 December 2021 18:01
Max Verstappen, Eddie Hearn and Oleksandr Usyk (Peter Byrne/Zac Goodwin/PA)
Max Verstappen, Eddie Hearn and Oleksandr Usyk (Peter Byrne/Zac Goodwin/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 14.

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo trained.

Zlatan met Pope Francis

Harvey Barnes used his head.

Ian Wright was not happy with the news that Arsenal had stripped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the captaincy.

FIFA and Ajax turned the clock back.

Happy 42nd birthday Michael Owen.

Olympics

What an invitation!

Formula One

New world champion Max Verstappen was back at work already.

And still had time to post these photos with dad Jos.

Lance Stroll had cake.

Boxing

Eddie Hearn met Oleksandr Usyk.

Cricket

Stuart Broad looked on.

Rugby Union

Sam Burgess celebrated his 33rd birthday.

Skating

Elise Christie called it a day.

