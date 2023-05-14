On This Day in 2016: Max Verstappen makes Formula One history

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Max Verstappen took advantage of a first-lap collision between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg to become Formula One’s youngest-ever winner on this day in 2016.

Eighteen-year-old Verstappen showed maturity beyond his years on his Red Bull debut to fend off the challenge from Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen and triumph at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The Dutchman, who had only been promoted from Toro Rosso to Red Bull after Daniil Kvyat had been dropped the previous week, eclipsed Sebastian Vettel’s youngest ever winner record set at the 2008 Italian Grand Prix by two years and 137 days.

Team principal Christian Horner was bowled over by Verstappen’s maturity, saying: “He’s his own man and a very together young guy. You’d never think he was 18.

“He was quick, measured and mature. He defended incredibly well against a seasoned pro like Kimi and to score his first grand prix victory, becoming the youngest victor on his debut for the team, is fairytale stuff.”

Horner, who was then 42, joked: “He’s the first driver I’ve had that legally I could be his father!”