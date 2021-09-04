Bronze and Bolt geared up, Max clinches home pole – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 4.

Football

Lucy Bronze geared up for Manchester City’s Super League title challenge.

Toni Duggan was ready to kick off Everton’s season.

The EFL sent a strong anti-racism message.

Raimundo Mendes’ title-winning strike at the Paralympics drew high praise.

Usain Bolt geared up for Soccer Aid.

And Roberto Carlos showed him how its done.

Rest of the World manager Harry Redknapp selected singers Yungblud and Tom Grennan as his full-backs… in a line-up containing Roberto Carlos, Pablo Zabaleta and Patrice Evra.

Formula One

Robert Kubica answered the call at Alfa Romeo after Kimi Raikkonen’s positive Covid-19 test.

Max Verstappen was delighted with pole at his home grand prix.

One proud crowd.

Lewis Hamilton was thankful.

Lando Norris did his homework.

Carlos Sainz suffered a major shunt.

Paralympics

Amazing haul so far from ParalympicsGB ahead of the final day of action.

Also on the penultimate day in Tokyo…

Back home again.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen feared for the future of the five-day game.

Boxing

Anthony Joshua put in the hard yards.

Athletics

Dina Asher-Smith reflected on a successful night in Brussels.

Shooting

New car day for Amber Hill.