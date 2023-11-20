The sporting weekend in pictures

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Max Verstappen claimed victory in the Las Vegas Grand Prix to take his 18th Formula One win of the season and Travis Head’s incredible century helped Australia secure World Cup glory for the sixth time.

Novak Djokovic won a record-breaking seventh ATP Finals crown in Turin, while Nottingham Panthers and Manchester Storm players paid tribute to the late Adam Johnson.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.