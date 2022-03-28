Stars react to Oscars drama and Verstappen celebrates – Monday’s sporting social
The Will Smith-Chris Rock incident got sports stars talking.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 28.
Sport
Sports stars reacted to the Oscars drama.
Tennis
Serena enjoyed the Oscars.
Johanna Konta was making a splash.
It was a good day for Coco Gauff.
Interesting!
Football
Monday motivation from Trevoh Chalobah.
Arsenal turned the clock back.
As did the Three Lions.
Formula One
Charles Leclerc reacted to his Saudi Arabian Grand Prix tussle with Max Verstappen.
Verstappen was still celebrating.
Golf
Journey complete for new world number one Scottie Scheffler.
Cricket
The wet weather returned for cricket pre-season!
Kevin Pietersen had his say on Joe Root’s future.
Boxing
Sonny Bill was back in the gym.
