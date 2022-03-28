Stars react to Oscars drama and Verstappen celebrates – Monday’s sporting social

The Will Smith-Chris Rock incident got sports stars talking.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 28 March 2022 18:43
Chris Rock, left, being hit on stage by Will Smith while presenting the Oscars got sports stars talking on Monday (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Chris Rock, left, being hit on stage by Will Smith while presenting the Oscars got sports stars talking on Monday (Chris Pizzello/AP)
(AP)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 28.

Sport

Sports stars reacted to the Oscars drama.

Tennis

Serena enjoyed the Oscars.

Johanna Konta was making a splash.

It was a good day for Coco Gauff.

Interesting!

Football

Monday motivation from Trevoh Chalobah.

Arsenal turned the clock back.

As did the Three Lions.

Formula One

Charles Leclerc reacted to his Saudi Arabian Grand Prix tussle with Max Verstappen.

Verstappen was still celebrating.

Golf

Journey complete for new world number one Scottie Scheffler.

Cricket

The wet weather returned for cricket pre-season!

Kevin Pietersen had his say on Joe Root’s future.

Boxing

Sonny Bill was back in the gym.

