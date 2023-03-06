The sporting weekend in pictures

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liverpool dealt a significant blow to Manchester United’s chances of joining the title race, inflicting a historic and humiliating 7-0 thrashing at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah became Liverpool’s record Premier League goalscorer, with Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo also netting twice, and Roberto Firmino applying the finishing touches with the seventh.

In the first race of the 2023 Formula One season, defending world champion Max Verstappen picked up where he left off with a comfortable victory to take the chequered flag at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Arsenal came from behind to end an almost four-year wait for a trophy with a 3-1 win over London rivals Chelsea to lift the Continental Cup.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.