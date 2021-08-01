More golden glory for Team GB at Tokyo 2020 – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 1.

Olympics

Great Britain celebrated more success in Tokyo.

Frazer Clarke defended himself following his controversial victory over Mourad Aliev.

Former champion Justin Rose was looking forward to seeing how this year’s Olympic title was settled.

Which ended with Xander Schauffele claiming gold.

Tom Daley kept himself busy.

Richarlison celebrated Rebeca Andrade’s historic gymnastics gold for Brazil.

Football

Happy birthdays!

Tottenham youngster Alfie Devine had double reason to celebrate.

Barcelona reunion?

Tennis

Katie Boulter celebrated her 25th birthday in the sun.

Cricket

Fond memories for KP.

MMA

Conor McGregor was not interested in keeping a low profile.

Formula One

Alpine celebrated a long-awaited Formula One victory.

Fernando Alonso was named as the driver of the day.

Max Verstappen rued another week of bad luck.

Charles Leclerc also felt luck was not on his side in Hungary.

Williams celebrated a double points weekend.

And driver George Russell was emotional after the performance.

Nicholas Latifi also basked in the points performance.