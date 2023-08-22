Max Whitlock named in five-man GB team for World Gymnastics Championships

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three-time champion Max Whitlock has been named in a five-strong Great Britain men’s team for next month’s World Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp.

The event will represent the 30-year-old’s first global outing since he won his second career Olympic gold medal at the delayed Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Whitlock became the first British man to win a world gold medal in 2015 in Glasgow, and the first to defend the title in Montreal in 2017. He also won gold in Stuttgart in 2019.

Whitlock said: “I’m really excited to be selected for my seventh World Championships. This one however feels special – my first major competition since Tokyo Olympics.

“I’ve worked harder, become fitter and approached this build-up like never before. I’m excited to be back with the team with some big targets ahead.”

Whitlock is joined in the squad by James Hall, Courtney Tulloch, Jake Jarman and Harry Hepworth.