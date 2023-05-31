Jump to content

Lionesses respond to World Cup inclusion – Wednesday’s sporting social

The tournament starts in 50 days’ time.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 31 May 2023 17:48
Lucy Bronze has been included in England’s World Cup squad (Bradley Collyer/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 31.

Football

England named their World Cup squad.

The countdown was on.

Harry Kane enjoyed himself.

Diogo Dalot signed a new deal at United.

John McGinn wished Ashley Young well.

Tyler Adams reacted to Leeds’ relegation.

Darts

The PDC hit the Big Apple.

Cricket

England were ready for the Test match summer.

No let-up for Virat Kohli.

Golf

Bryson DeChambeau set his sights on the US Open.

Padraig Harrington was raring to go.

Motor racing

Lewis Hamilton wished his dad a happy birthday.

Athletics

Usain Bolt rolled back the years.

Katharine Merry paid tribute to Mike McFarlane.

Boxing

Conor Benn sent out a message to Chris Eubank Jr.

Swimming

Sharron Davies recovered from a bee sting.

