Lionesses respond to World Cup inclusion – Wednesday’s sporting social
The tournament starts in 50 days’ time.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 31.
Football
England named their World Cup squad.
The countdown was on.
Harry Kane enjoyed himself.
Diogo Dalot signed a new deal at United.
John McGinn wished Ashley Young well.
Tyler Adams reacted to Leeds’ relegation.
Darts
The PDC hit the Big Apple.
Cricket
England were ready for the Test match summer.
No let-up for Virat Kohli.
Golf
Bryson DeChambeau set his sights on the US Open.
Padraig Harrington was raring to go.
Motor racing
Lewis Hamilton wished his dad a happy birthday.
Athletics
Usain Bolt rolled back the years.
Katharine Merry paid tribute to Mike McFarlane.
Boxing
Conor Benn sent out a message to Chris Eubank Jr.
Swimming
Sharron Davies recovered from a bee sting.