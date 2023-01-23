Ronaldo thanks fans and Havertz hits the beach – Monday’s sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 23.

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo got off to a winning start at Al Nassr.

Kai Havertz took his dogs for a trip to the beach.

Manchester United wished one of their old boys a happy birthday…

While the current crop prepared to face Nottingham Forest.

Southampton are also warming up for League Cup duty against Newcastle.

The Magpies enjoyed their last trip to St Mary’s though.

Rangers welcomed their new number 13 to Ibrox.

Memphis Depay is looking forward to making his mark at Atletico Madrid.

Don Hutchison had his say on Frank Lampard’s sacking.

Tennis

Nick Kyrgios was left feeling positive about the state of his game.

Roger Federer is clearly enjoying his retirement as he took to the slopes.

Holger Rune bid farewell to the Australian Open after losing a five-set thriller to Andrey Rublev.

Formula One

The tortoise and the hare…

McLaren were feeling the cold.

Golf

Jon Rahm had a message of thanks for his fans,

Snooker

Mark Allen celebrated picking up another trophy.